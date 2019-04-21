Clear
Blackowiak signs with Augsburg

Blackowiak signs with Augsburg

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

the north iowa bulls are known for being among some of the most competitive team in the tier three hokey league á never failing to get players called up or in many cases á a college offer. another big annonucement was made today. north iowa bulls forward á jarod blahá coeáveeáack has announced he will head to augsburg university in minneapolis. this decision makes him the sixth player on the north iowa roster to sign with a college.
Tracking showers and storms to begin the week.
