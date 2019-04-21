Speech to Text for Austin Bruins vs. Aberdeen Wings - Gm. 4

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will we see a game five??? studio 3 hey cayln á i hate to be the bearer of bad news á but things didn't go as planned tonight in austin as bruser and the bruins took on aberdeen. this one was just a defensive battle á we start in the second period á the bruins trying to get something going but it's blocked. did i mention this was a physical matchup? hugh larkin and tim makowski get tangled up á resulting in a hooking penalty against larkin. then aberdeen's á max salpter á gets the shot on goal but kyle mcclellan gets the save lastly á jonathan bendorf with the pass that comes right back to him for the goal. aberdeen goes on to take the win á three to one. time for some golf at the new hapton invitational. we start on the sixth hole where new hampton's á sanja djukich's putt comes up just short á but she knock it in for bogey. then on threeá clear lake's á rylee smith putts for doubleábogey. lastly on nine á erin carew knocks it out off the fringe to set herself up for a double bogey where she would just barely miss á finishing with a triple. we're still waiting on the final results from today's invite. and here's a look at our college baseball scoreboard from this afternoon á the niacc