New social group for women who like craft beer

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 9:46 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

getting more women into rochester's growing craft beer scene... that's the goal of a new group called women who craft beer. abbey sass grows hops for a living and is one of the founders of the group. people can join on facebook right now, but the group will eventually have monthly meetáups where women can learn more about craft beer. and with only 29% of brewers in the industry being women according to an auburn university study... sass says she hopes this group could maybe even get when you can get all those ladies into one area, to be able to enjoy something they are really passionate about or interested in... i think that that positive momentum keeps that whole ball for the craft beer scene moving forward. the group will have it's first inagural
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
