New craft beer social group for women

there's a new effort in rochester to change the look of the craft beer scene, and get more women at the table. abbey sass grows hops and is the founder of a new social group called á women who craft beer rochester. the online facebook group launched just a week ago and already has over 120 members! the group will have weekly meet ups where women not only connect over a pint, but also learn about the beer industry, everything from terms used to how to brew. sass says she's starting the group now( because of the growing craft beer scene in and i want this group to be able to ride that uphill momentum as we're growing and be able to enhance a niche group inside of craft beer, and for all of us to be able to enjoy the community together. we talked more with sass... she tells us about the first event the group will host and how you can get involved.