Worth Brewing hosts Bockfest

Residents get together in Worth County.

dollars for cancer you probably have heard of oktoberfest... but have you ever heard of bock fest? it's a spring version of the fall festival. the worth brewing company hosted their version of it today in northwood. the festival featured some german eats like homemade sausage á sauerkraut á and a pasta called spaetzl (shpetzáleh) á and of course á beer. mike hayner is a regular to bock fests in the area.xxx "i've been to both this and new ulm's. i know they have a lot of them in wisconsin. most of them are of german heritage." in addition to the food and beer á the fest also featured games like hammerschlau gen (hammerá shloggin). it goes until 11 o'clock a scary situation
