Speech to Text for Worth Brewing hosts Bockfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars for cancer you probably have heard of oktoberfest... but have you ever heard of bock fest? it's a spring version of the fall festival. the worth brewing company hosted their version of it today in northwood. the festival featured some german eats like homemade sausage á sauerkraut á and a pasta called spaetzl (shpetzáleh) á and of course á beer. mike hayner is a regular to bock fests in the area.xxx "i've been to both this and new ulm's. i know they have a lot of them in wisconsin. most of them are of german heritage." in addition to the food and beer á the fest also featured games like hammerschlau gen (hammerá shloggin). it goes until 11 o'clock a scary situation