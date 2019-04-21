Clear
Earth Day festival in Mason City

People helped make things look a little nicer.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

this weekend kicked off mason city's earth day festival. now in its 26th year á the festival had something for the entire family. information from the landfill of north iowa to beekeeping to the department of natural resources. there's even a representation of how pollutants can end up in a water source. jeremy woodland and his family came out to the event á and says it's important to teach your kids habits like picking up litter when they're young.xxx "we started with our son the moment he was born, teaching him about picking up litter and not littering, and trash that can be around. he picks up some when we don't want him to, but that's ok. picking up pieces of gum and things like that." clear lake is set to begin their earth day week on monday. it will be capped off with outdoor fest
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
