Speech to Text for High school students host Relay for Life

at city park next every minute á 3 people are diagnosed with cancer and 1 person dies from cancer. that's according to the american cancer society. elizabeth spencer á a senior at century high school in rochester lost her mom to cancer when she was 11 á and her grandpa died of cancer just 2 years ago. she made it her mission to rally rochester students to hold a 'relay forlsf work led up to the event.xxx anytime i hear somebody get diagnosed with cancer, i always feel for them because i know what its like not to be the person that has cancer, but to be in the family of a diagnosed person the students' goal is to raise 20áthousand