Speech to Text for RPS Powwow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school seniors across the country are getting ready to graduate in the next couple months. according to the national center for education statistics á only 72 percent of of american indian and alaska native students received their high school diploma in 20á16. that's the lowest percentage of students of any race or ethnicity. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about an event in rochester that is celebrating the successes of the city's native american soonátoábe graduates.xxx today here at john marshall high school is rochester public schools american indian educations second annual powwow. nat: drums nat: song nat: and dance. that's what a powwow is about... a gathering for native americans to gather to share and celebrate their culture. "i'm a jingle dancer" second grader emma begic shared her dance at the powwow á including during the grand entry á which marks the start of the powwow á and the victory song á which represents the spirit of the gathering. "it's fun to do because i can dance in a circle and then when we let some people that don't dance come dance with us, its fun because my mom gets to come dance with me" some practices during the powwow and the recognition of rápás's native american graduates are sacred á and not able to be photographed. "the public school system hasn't really been a welcoming place for our students just because there's some cultural differences and that's what indian education aims to strive for, is to right the ship and right the wrong." rps's american indian liason dawn bjoraker explains there is some darkness in the history of native american students and education... so today is a day to celebrate native culture and the academic milestones of rochester's native american graduating seniors. "i want them to be happy and enjoy life. we can all say like get a good job, go to college, and those are good things, i'm not saying they're not, but i think the most important thing in life is to be happy." powwows are held year round and some people travel very far to attend them. in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the powwow is open to the public