Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Brandon Libby
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Image

Matthew Hurt Commits to Duke University

Image

Hwy 18 Intersection: A Call for Change

Community Events