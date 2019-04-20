Speech to Text for Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with apologies to steppenwolf... get your motor runningááá get out on the highway. as sara just mentioned á we have a beautiful easter weekend on tap. and with warmer weather means more motorcyclists will be out on the road. engine rev noise according to recent data from iowa's department of transportatio n and the minnesota department of public safety... 42 people died in iowa and 58 people died in minnesota due to motorcycle crashes last year. randy milhan is a motorcycle enthusiast... and says that there are many factors riders have to me mindful of á especially because a motorcycle handles differently than a vehicle.xxx "it's great to go out there and get the fresh air and be in that comfort to enjoy it, but there's a lot of stuff that riders have to pay attention to. there's not just traffic, but critters." in iowa á the worst year for deaths involving motorcyclists was 83 in 19á79. minnesota's worst year was