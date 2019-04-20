Speech to Text for Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an annual horse ride that raises money for kids to go to summer camp went through our area today.xxx pony express-vo-2 lowerthird2line:pony express riders en route to camp mason city, ia natural sound this morning - riders from the three rivers pony express made their way through mason city on their way to camp sunnyside in des moines. the ride has been going on every easter weekend since 19-68...and since then - riders from across the state have raised over 10 million dollars for the camp. cindy thompson is with three rivers... and says today's weather has been helpful compared to last year's ride during chilly conditions.xxx pony express-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cindy thompson three rivers pony express "three years ago, it was beautiful too. that's when it's fun because you get your lawn chairs out and sit and watch as the horses go by until it's your turn. when it's colder, you're sort of stuck in your trucks with your rain gear on, so this is awesome." so far this year - three rivers has raised around 18 thousand for the camp. they will have another fundraiser through the north iowa roughstock challenge at the north iowa events center next weekend. /