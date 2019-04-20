Speech to Text for 2019 Comet Relays

highlights. katie and george á the runners were finally able to get outside and not have to worry about the cold or rain for a change as charles city played host to jesup á tripoli á and clear lake. we start with the 800 meter run where the jáhawks á natalie o'connor wins in 2:38.54. great races in the 200 meter dash á charles city's kiki connell turns on the afterburners to get the win in the second heat á plus another great finsish in the final heat á kaylee anderson finishes in 30.08. and in the fourábyáone á charles city finished first in a time of 55.81. and here's how the team scores from tonight's relays shook out. charles city was crowned champ scoring 97 points á jesup placed second á clear lake was third with 46 points á and triopli rounds out the field with 37 points./// in college baseball á the niacc trojans split the day with iowa lakes winning the first game sixá three á and falling 11ásix in game two. both teams return to action tomorrow in estherville to complete the fourágame series. firstápitch is set for being thrown