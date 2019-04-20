Clear
2019 Comet Relays

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 11:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

highlights. katie and george á the runners were finally able to get outside and not have to worry about the cold or rain for a change as charles city played host to jesup á tripoli á and clear lake. we start with the 800 meter run where the jáhawks á natalie o'connor wins in 2:38.54. great races in the 200 meter dash á charles city's kiki connell turns on the afterburners to get the win in the second heat á plus another great finsish in the final heat á kaylee anderson finishes in 30.08. and in the fourábyáone á charles city finished first in a time of 55.81. and here's how the team scores from tonight's relays shook out. charles city was crowned champ scoring 97 points á jesup placed second á clear lake was third with 46 points á and triopli rounds out the field with 37 points./// in college baseball á the niacc trojans split the day with iowa lakes winning the first game sixá three á and falling 11ásix in game two. both teams return to action tomorrow in estherville to complete the fourágame series. firstápitch is set for being thrown
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
