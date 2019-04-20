Speech to Text for Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

nashua this afternoon. grundy center was the team winner shooting a nineáhole total of 200 á followed by crestwood at 222 á and nashuaá plainfield in third with 228. lauren dirks from grundy center was the low medalist with a 46 á three strokes better than her teammate and runneráup á josie holkeá farnam.///