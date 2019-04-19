Clear
Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Christians carried a wooden cross in downtown Mason City

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

event. and in mason city... christians took part in the annual walking of the cross. church members stopped at 14 stations spread across the downtown area á depicting the passion of christ and his resurrection. volunteers also took turns carrying a wooden cross. pastor sid bohls with saint james lutheran church was one of two pastors leading the walk... and says it's a way to unite churches.xxx "we love for all the churches in the community to be able to get together. this is a holiday that we share, a day that we all think is important, and we all think that jesus's story on the cross is something that's relevant to our lives and is worth sharing." this year's walk
