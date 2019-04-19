Speech to Text for Matthew Hurt Commits to Duke University

in local basketball circles it became known as "the decision." coaches, players and fans all wondered where john marshall star matthew hurt would decide to play division one basketball. kimt news three point guard george mallet covered today's announcement. shortly after three this afternoonááá a large crowd gathered at john marshall high school and heard matthew hurt make the announcement. he's heading to durham north carolina where he'll play for the duke blue devils. against that backdropá áá his coaches and teammates remain thankful he chose to play here. the blue chip basketball stars of the world often choose to transfer out of their neighborhood high school and go to some basketball prep school. not matthew hurt. the towering tour de force remained at john marshall throughout his high school careerááá becoming nothing short of a phenomááá a magnificent man among boys. jm coach jim daly is sure glad the lanky forward stuck around. "i'm as proud of some of things off the court as much as the accolades on the court." our cameras caught hall of fame coaches duke's mike krzyzewski and kentucky's john calipari at hurt's games. matthew's mama says the duke choice wasn't a walk. "it was tough. it was. i mean we went back and forth a lot and we kind of just at the very end we told matthew go with your heart." ultimately, it was a basketball decision. the chance to play with mercurial point guard tre jones tipped the scales in duke's favor. "at the end of the day, the differentiating factor was the ability to play with tre jones and when he made his decision that he was going to come back, he made it kind of known to people a couple of weeks ago, i think that's what changed it for matthew." i asked the 6' 9" forward how coach k reacted when matthew called him with the good news. "he was happy. he was really excited. we were talking about working on my body when i come in for summer school but you know he was excited, so i thought it was pretty cool." and though matthew is now officially big timeááá he remains gracious enough to pose for a snapshot with a local reporter turned fanboy. coach daly was kind to take that picture of matthew and meááá i only included it so you'd know that this reporter is six feet four inches tallááá and not half an inch shorter than katie.