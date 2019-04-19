Speech to Text for Hwy 18 Intersection: A Call for Change

a wellá traveled road near garner á could soon be reávamped. elected officials are pushing for a change on highway 18... after a fatal crash in midá decemeber. today káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning what changes the city and iowa department of transportatio n would like to see made to the strech of road. stellar gets out at 3:30 that school is out at 3:30 and i am t is out at 3:30 so you have a lot of congestion on. al abbas knows the stretch of highway 18 near the intersection with highway 69 as well as anybody. this corner at, you know, 330 to 5 o'clock. he also knows the young family. they're struggling with it just like any other family would but it's tough on him it's tough on everybody here. that's why he is adamant the road needs to change. the council is looking to do just that. the body is working with the iowa department of transportatio n to fund improvement projects. dáoátá officials say the road is unique. there have been only 8 crashs in 11 years but many of those crashes have been severe. the department believes adding a middle turn lane and moving all the lanes south is the best option. would help a little more maybe with a light at the stoplight but a turning lane will definitely be a big help. the project will be pricey, requiring significant help from the iowa transportatio n commission. thousands of such projects compete to join the commissions list of priorities. local decision makers get no say in the project's importance. they will be prioritized state aid against other opportunities for improvements. the wait to see if the project makes the list could be lengthyááá three to seven years or even longer. after the loss of a close friend, abbas isn't pleased with the notion of a long wait. the timing might be a little bit long but it is what it is everything takes a little time. little says they aren't done conducting tests on highway 18 this summer they are going to be doing a speed test to determine how fast