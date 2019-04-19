Clear
People gather for a Good Friday procession

Christians gather in Rochester to take part in an annual Good Friday procession through downtown.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

to calvary episcopal church in rochester... people of faith are still taking part in holy week activities. the coá cathedral of st. john the evangelist á just one block away from where the suspicious device was found á held its annual good friday procession this afternoon. it began at the government center and ended at the church. the director of music and liturgy says despite any fear people might have about going to church this week... this is still one of the best ways to honor your faith. "because this is the place... where you can encounter a community of people that continue the presence of christ in the same way as it was present 2000 years ago." police tell kimt they did not heighten any security for today's
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
