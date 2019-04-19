Speech to Text for Protesters gather at a Rochester Mosque

action./// there is a turf war underway at a local mosque. mosque members say membership fees are too high. but the board at the mosque maintains the matter is only a misunderstandi ng and the protest is unecessary. kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live at the mosque on broadway. isabella. katie and george... here at masjed abubakar al siddiq i found people peacefully protesting... feeling misunderstood by leaders of the board. but a board member i sat down with says it's all a big misunderstandi ng. on a beautiful day... some members of the mosque aren't spending their day outside... but instead expressing disappointment . "our membership fees were 180 dollars for the whole year and they increased it to 2400. what they are doing is marginalizing the community. the majority of the community that come here are just working class citizens that come here 9á5 that can't afford 2400 a month." fathiya mohamed says there is no transparency from the board. she fears they are considering demolishing the mosque to make room for other projects. "we don't want our masjet to be sold. we don't want people doing back deals with a construction company and stuff trying to liquidate our assets." but board chair rashed ferdous maintains there are no plans for any new developments. "there's nothing like this as far as i know and we won't do it knowingly like that." as for the membership fees á ferdous says an increase was unavoidable. "we were trying to have a plan to survive and sustain the mosque and increase the membership fees because we need money to pay the bills every month." mohamed vows to remain vocal. "we'll be here with our boards signing our petition making sure people know in the community this is what is going on in the mosque." but ferdous insists á he just wants to sit down and talk things out. "it would probably be nice if they would actually come and sit at the table and bring all those grievances." and after i sat down with the board chair... one protester says he never received the message that there were no plans for any new developments. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. protesters tell kimt they will continue to protest on fridays until they see some change.