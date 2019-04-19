Speech to Text for Extra enforcement for impaired drivers

the iowa state patrol is going to have extra patrols out this weekend to try and stop impared drivers celebrating the official pot smoking holiday á known as four 20. troopers say they will be out looking for any signs of how the driver of the vehicle is travelingáá weaving in and out of lanes... or not obeying stop signs. they say the holiday weekend means more people will be out on area roadways... making impaired driving all the more dangerous. find those people who are impaired through the different clues and different trainings we have to do that and we just want to ensure that the people trying to see their families can do that and try and stop those who are trying to jeapordize. mason city police department along with clear lake and the cerro gordo county sheriff's office say they too will be making more stops on vehilces this weekend. people