Speech to Text for ADA swing seat belt misused

police department is asking for your help to put a stop to a playground issue. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about the problem and joins us live. annalise - what is happening at the playground?xxx swing seat belt concerns-lintro-4 amy - katie - some playgrounds like this one at silver lake park in rochester have a swing that children who have disabilities can use to safely play on a swing set. swing seat belt concerns-lintro-2 but in west concord - the community is having problems with people misusing the a- d-a swing at one of their parks.xxx swing seat belt concerns-pkg-1 swing seat belt concerns-pkg-3 nat: swing the west concord police department is asking for help putting a stop to people messing with the a-d-a swing at memorial park. on multiple occassions this spring - the strap on the swing has been removed - taken apart - and discared somewhere around the park. "it's possible that they don't know what it's for, they just think of it as another swing." lyranna overholt thinks there's not enough entertainment in the town to keep kids and teenagers occupied - which may lead them to mess with things when they shouldn't - like the swing. swing seat belt concerns-pkg-2 "i mean we have the basketball court but that's it other than the pool opening in the summer, we really don't have much here." swing seat belt concerns-pkg-5 "they might not even realize what they're doing. it might just be this weird fun rebellious thing." mark helms thinks boredom could be leading kids into trouble. swing seat belt concerns-pkg-4 "it's spring time. i think kids are coming out of houses and trying to find something to do. they're bored and that's something to mess with." / swing seat belt concerns-ltag-2 the police are asking parents to talk to their children about this problem. if a kid sees someone misusing the swing - they police ask that they report it. a report may lead to a reward such as a token for free ice cream. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / west concord police say these swings are not cheap - and if this problem continues - they may need to remove the belt permanently. /