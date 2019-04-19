Speech to Text for RFD trains on water rescues

beautiful weather today is a reminder that summer is just around the corner. to prepare for more people being out on the water soon - the rochester fire department held its annual boat operations training today. water rescue training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rfd trains for water rescues rochester, mn rochester firefighter mandee marx and her colleagues are taking to the water at foster arend park. water rescue training-vo-3 they're practicing driving two of their three rescue boats - as well as rescuing water rescue training-vo-4 a dummy from the water and giving it medical attention. marx tells kimt that accidents can happen in just a few inches of water.xxx water rescue training-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mandee marx firefighter, rochester fire department it's good for us to get our training in now before it gets busy so we're ready for it if you go boating this summer - the fire deparment advises you to always wear a life jacket - and make sure someone knows where you are. / a