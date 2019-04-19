Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rochester John Marshall star Matthew Hurt commits to Duke Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

RFD trains on water rescues

With boating season just around the corner, firefighters in Rochester are brushing up on their water rescue skills.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for RFD trains on water rescues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beautiful weather today is a reminder that summer is just around the corner. to prepare for more people being out on the water soon - the rochester fire department held its annual boat operations training today. water rescue training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rfd trains for water rescues rochester, mn rochester firefighter mandee marx and her colleagues are taking to the water at foster arend park. water rescue training-vo-3 they're practicing driving two of their three rescue boats - as well as rescuing water rescue training-vo-4 a dummy from the water and giving it medical attention. marx tells kimt that accidents can happen in just a few inches of water.xxx water rescue training-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mandee marx firefighter, rochester fire department it's good for us to get our training in now before it gets busy so we're ready for it if you go boating this summer - the fire deparment advises you to always wear a life jacket - and make sure someone knows where you are. / a
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ADA swing seat belt misused

Image

RFD trains on water rescues

Image

Benefits of control burns

Image

Local student raises money for cancer research

Image

Allergy alert

Image

Active shooter training

Image

Security at church

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Easter Weekend

Image

Locally-owned Rochester store opening amid tough retail market

Image

Mason City defeats Clear Lake

Community Events