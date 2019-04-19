Clear
Benefits of control burns

It can actually have a positive impact on the environment.

on this warm day, students in the horicultural program at rochester community and technical college are turning up the heat. controlled burn-vo-1 controlled burn-vo-3 take a look. as you can see, they're learning about the benefits of a controlled burn. robin fruth- dugstad calls herself the "burn boss." she says while this scene may look devastating, there's actually a lot of benefits that come from it.xxx controlled burn-sot-1 controlled burn-sot-2 one is when we burn in the spring actually warm the soil up quicker so we get some quicker green up. we also do it to control woody invasive species coming in. r-c-t-c's horiculture program does a control burn every other year. / allergy alert-vo-2 while
