Local student raises money for cancer research

Alone, nearly two-million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer. And more than 600-thousand will die from the disease. So chances are, you know someone who's impacted by it. That includes a Rochester high school student who has lost two family members to cancer. So now, she's fighting back against the disease through Relay for Life.

Coping with the loss of a loved one is difficult at any age. But it can be especially tough on young people. Century High School student Elizabeth Spencer is using her pain as fuel to raise awareness about cancer.

Elizabeth was just eleven years old when she lost her mother to a rare form of cancer. Her grandparents quickly stepped up to fill the void. But then five years later she got some more devastating news. Her grandpa, who she calls her rock, was diagnosed with cancer. He died this past December, just days before Christmas. Elizabeth knows all too well that cancer doesn't just affect the patient, but the family as well. So now she's one of the leaders for Rochester Public School's Relay for Life.

"It definitely affects everyone differently and there are different emotions and helping people that do have cancer just by giving them a meal and stuff is such an amazing thing."

Rochester Public School's Relay for Life is tomorrow at Century High School. It starts tomorrow afternoon at four and goes until ten. The Olmsted County Relay for Life will take place June 21st. Relay for Life events will be happening across our area over the next few months.