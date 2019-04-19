Clear
Allergy alert

Pollen levels are very high right now.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 4:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

weather is beautiful you might be tempted to take advantage of it but but beware. allergy alert-vo-1 allergy alert-vo-3 if you're like taylor gastner from rochester...you have allergies...and those will likely flare up this weekend. pollen levels will be high...especially tree pollen like juniper and elm. gastner says she turns to home remedies to deal with her allergies. xxx allergy alert-sot-3 lowerthird2line:taylor gastner suffers from allergies "i get really bad spring allergies and i've had a family friend recommend eating local honey as a home remedy because it exposes you to the pollen in a different way." allergy alert-sot-4 according to the american college of allergy - asthma - and immunology...th ere's no scientific prooof that eating local honey will improve seasonal allergies. mayo clinic says allergy shots may be a good treatment for you if your allergy medications don't control your symptoms well or you can't take allergy medications with your other prescriptions. pollen levels in our area are expected to drop a little bit on monday - but they'll still be relatively high. /
