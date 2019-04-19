Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rochester John Marshall star Matthew Hurt commits to Duke Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Active shooter training

Austin police are receiving training on how to respond to a hostile event.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 4:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Active shooter training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow will mark twenty years since the columbine high school shooting. on april 20th, 19-99, two students gunned down twelve of their peers and one teacher. it marked the beginning of a new era for school safety. over the last two decades, active shooter drills and trainings have not only become normal, but necessary. austin shooter training-vo-1 austin shooter training-vo-2 today in austin, several law enforcement agencies are taking part in a "hostile event" training at the high school. to make it as realistic as possible, they're using rifles with blanks to give the officers an idea of the noises and chaos they could potentially encounter. it's training they hope they never have to use, but say they'll be ready if the unthinkable happens.xxx austin shooter training-sot-1 austin shooter training-sot-2 "that was one of the things that came about in the columbine shooting it used to be that officers set up and waited for the swat team to show up and then they go in where as now it's the first officer on scene needs to go in. " this type of training takes place in austin every couple of years. we'll have more on the twenty years since the columbine shooting coming up a little later in the newscast.
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Benefits of control burns

Image

Local student raises money for cancer research

Image

Allergy alert

Image

Active shooter training

Image

Security at church

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Easter Weekend

Image

Locally-owned Rochester store opening amid tough retail market

Image

Mason City defeats Clear Lake

Image

Helping DNR results in big catch

Image

GHV defeats HDC

Community Events