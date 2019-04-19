Speech to Text for Active shooter training

tomorrow will mark twenty years since the columbine high school shooting. on april 20th, 19-99, two students gunned down twelve of their peers and one teacher. it marked the beginning of a new era for school safety. over the last two decades, active shooter drills and trainings have not only become normal, but necessary. austin shooter training-vo-1 austin shooter training-vo-2 today in austin, several law enforcement agencies are taking part in a "hostile event" training at the high school. to make it as realistic as possible, they're using rifles with blanks to give the officers an idea of the noises and chaos they could potentially encounter. it's training they hope they never have to use, but say they'll be ready if the unthinkable happens.xxx austin shooter training-sot-1 austin shooter training-sot-2 "that was one of the things that came about in the columbine shooting it used to be that officers set up and waited for the swat team to show up and then they go in where as now it's the first officer on scene needs to go in. " this type of training takes place in austin every couple of years. we'll have more on the twenty years since the columbine shooting coming up a little later in the newscast.