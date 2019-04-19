Speech to Text for Security at church

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cause a scare. and as kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out á it did just that. she joins us live now from where it all happened. isabella? katie and george... here at calvary episcopal church... i found a police officer patrolling the area during a service to put parishioners' minds at ease. and some churchgoers say they think it's a shame security is getting heightened at church during this holy week. church is often thought of as a place for peace and reflection... but on this holy thursday... i found a vigilent police officer patrolling outside calvary episcopal... a parish shaken by yesterday's news. "it's a sad state of affairs when we have to use the term security and church in the same sentence." "i just think it's really sad to think that people who are christians or muslims of other faiths might face the threat of not being able to worship or doing their daily or weekly obligations." while rochester police have no clear idea why someone left a suspicious device in the shadow of the church. lawrence brandt thinks organized religion is often a source of divisiveness. "if you look in history, most of our wars and everything usually stem from some religious following or background. look at the muslims or christians right now á people having strong beliefs or hatred for each other." but people of faith reject that notion, arguing now is a time for believers to pull together. "it's definitely been a lot on my mind what we can do for people of faith and other faiths to help them all." "we're all in this together no matter how we choose to believe or whom we believe. we should respect each other's right to believe." "i believe we should have open religion... whatever you want to worship in anything. you can do that." people of faithá keeping the faith. "religion says at its core even if you believe things don't go okay, there's nothing to worry about in the end. so i think it's important to hold fast to that and remember that." a police officer tells me security will be here to make sure people feel safe enough to come to church the rest of this holy week. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. one