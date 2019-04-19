Speech to Text for Tracking a Beautiful Easter Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( i now hereby issue a beautiful weather warning for today and saturday. seriously, the weather will be amazing now that high pressure has moved in. that means that we will see crystal clear skies from now through saturday pm. even with a north wind today temperatures will warm to the lower 60's and by saturday, with a wind shift to the south southwest, we will all be in the lower to middle 70's! lake day anyone? for easter sunday, current models have us staying on the warm side of the front which would keep us in the middle to upper 70's. i am being a little more cautious for now but still plugging highs in the lower to mid 70's for sunday. the downside will be more cloud cover than sun. as the front moves through for sunday night, we could see scattered showers and storms. the rain will continue for most of monday with highs cooling to the middle 50's. clouds decrease for tuesday which leads to sun for wednesday and thursday. temperatures return to the 70's by thursday! today: sunny skies. highs: near 60. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: clear skies. lows: upper 30s. winds: light and variable. saturday: sunny skies. highs: lower thanks brandon.