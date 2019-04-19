Speech to Text for Locally-owned Rochester store opening amid tough retail market

from shopko to family dollar, brick and mortar stores around the area are closing up shop. but at least one locally owned franchise of a chain store in the area doing the opposite. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how a children's consignment store is going against the trend. the sign is going up, because despite the odds in today's consumer world, once upon a child isn't closing it's doors, it's actually expanding. okay where do you want the carts? tyler and allison rogers bought once upon a child in rochester in october of 20á 17. when they did, they had about 17 thousand dollars of inventory... today they've trippled that with more than 60 thousand dollars of items to sell. because of this, the consignement store which buys and resells clothes is moving to a bigger space. the rogers credit their success in a time when stores are closing to the rochester community. the support has been overwhelming from our customers it's everything. without the support of the community we wouldn't have product to sell or customers to sell to, so it's everything. the store is having a soft opening at it's new location in the plaza off of 55th street at 9á30 this morning. saturday, starting at 9á 30, it's having it's grand opening.