Mason City defeats Clear Lake

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 3:29 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 3:29 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

katie and george á it was a little cloudy but that didn't stop two neighboring schools from meeting up tonight. the mason city girls playing host to clear lake. this one turned out to be a defensive battle á kailah thompson with the shot and emily lunning steps in to help but chelsey holck gets the save. then nora suarez's solo shot off the gloves of holck á she's able to control it. then the lions hadn't been on the attacking end in a while á the shot from sarah faber of the paws of the mohawks keeper. we were
