Helping DNR results in big catch

Helping DNR results in big catch

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 3:25 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 3:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

it á pick up a rod and a reel á head to the lake á and you're bound to enjoy the day. now that the ice has melted á fishermen are out and about spending time in their favorite fishing spots. as always á some are getting more lucky than others.xxx there's nothing better than putting your hands in a 10á11 pound walleye or a big musky so. for some á it was just an ordinary day on the lake. natural sound for others á it was a great day on the lake. natural sound kevin paul and his crew from clear lake bait and tackle á didn't reel in the biggest fish... but say it's about more than that. they took part in helping the dá nár determine how healthy the lakes ecosystem is. not my boat. i wasn't fortunate enough but there was a nice 29 inch walleye, i'm guessing over 11 pounds, and there's a 48 and a quarter inch musky that was caught. while some have been complaining about the growing weeds in the lake á kevin says it's a good thing. the fishery is the healthiest i've seen it in many many years. a lot of people are complaining about the weeds and the weed growth and stuff like that well they need to realize in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports.
