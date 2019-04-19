Speech to Text for Helping DNR results in big catch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it á pick up a rod and a reel á head to the lake á and you're bound to enjoy the day. now that the ice has melted á fishermen are out and about spending time in their favorite fishing spots. as always á some are getting more lucky than others.xxx there's nothing better than putting your hands in a 10á11 pound walleye or a big musky so. for some á it was just an ordinary day on the lake. natural sound for others á it was a great day on the lake. natural sound kevin paul and his crew from clear lake bait and tackle á didn't reel in the biggest fish... but say it's about more than that. they took part in helping the dá nár determine how healthy the lakes ecosystem is. not my boat. i wasn't fortunate enough but there was a nice 29 inch walleye, i'm guessing over 11 pounds, and there's a 48 and a quarter inch musky that was caught. while some have been complaining about the growing weeds in the lake á kevin says it's a good thing. the fishery is the healthiest i've seen it in many many years. a lot of people are complaining about the weeds and the weed growth and stuff like that well they need to realize in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports.