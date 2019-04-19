Speech to Text for GHV defeats HDC

katie and george á the last time gáháv and hamptoná dumontácal met was on a cold afternoon on a turf field where the cardinals won sixánil. tonight á they clashed on the grass in garner. we start in the first half á jared shaw slices one through the defense setting up austin bahensky for the finish. then check this out á shaw draws the keeper out and gets a foot on the ball that goes just past the defender. same scenario here á jack ermer á was in the right place at the right time for the goal. at last check á garner led fouránil in the second half./// in high school baseball tonight á the