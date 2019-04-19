Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Willems and Campbell begin new chapters

Willems and Campbell begin new chapters

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 3:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 3:21 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Willems and Campbell begin new chapters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we told you last week that niacc allá american á mandy willems á was heading to uámákác. earlier today á willems and her teammate á tahya campbell who will head to west georgia á put pen to paper á making their transfers to fouráyear universities official. willems á a freshman á averaged 24 pointsáperá game and campbell averaged another 12. káiámát had a chance to talk with both athletes about how they feel now that it's official.xxx a lot of emotions but mostly excitement just for my next step and i'm just really looking forward to what's in store for the years to come. i feel like a weight has been just lifted off of me. i was trying to decide for so long i feel like it just fits.
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City defeats Clear Lake

Image

Helping DNR results in big catch

Image

GHV defeats HDC

Image

Willems and Campbell begin new chapters

Image

DWR heads to world competition

Image

Paying attention to First Responders

Image

Solidarity ride

Image

Hammer complex groundbreaking

Image

Tracking Clearing Clouds and a Great Friday

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Community Events