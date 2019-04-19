Speech to Text for DWR heads to world competition

you've seen the shows of moms dressing up their daughters in dresses and makeup for dance competitions. but have you seen what it takes to compete at the highest level á káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock has. katie and george á i spent the evening at dancing with roxie in clear lake as they continued to polish and fineá tune their routines before heading to worlds next week in orlando.xxx music for these girls at dancing with roxie in clear lake á all they want is a world championship title. studio owner and coach á roxanna johnson á explains how the team is in position to get the job done. we competed at nda national allástar nationals in dallas texas in january and we received four bids to worlds in our wildest dreams we never thought we'd receive that many bids but we did. according to sarah petersen á those bids didn't come easy. we have a lot of extra practices outside of class to work hard and get the dance even better to prepare for that. kylin johnson confirms that in order to be successful it takes dedication and a tight team bond. the weekends and late nights and we all have been supporting each other through and through and we are so proud of each other. mia devries says the squad is really looking forward to this firstátimeá ever expereince. it's different than anything we've ever done before and we're really excited to experience a whole new world of dance that we've never been a part of. so á what's it going to take for these girls to be sucessful next week? it's just a