Speech to Text for Paying attention to First Responders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when tragedy strikes first responders need to be able to get to the scene as quickly as possible á often using lights and sirens to get where they need to be. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning people aren't always getting out of their way... leaving those in need waiting for help to arrive.xxx that sound indicates first responders are in a hurry, a warning to drivers to clear the way. sometimes, though, drivers miss the warning. occasionally i won't like be looking for in the rear view mirror for the lights so i won't necessarily see. split seconds can be critical. miranda alvarezásantiz knows all bout that because of her little man andres. like so many babies... the child thrust an object in his mouth he shouldn't have. i couldn't get it out i was patting his back and everything. that's when mom called for help. we're freaking out and we're just worried. first responders rushing to andres aid were thwarted by inattentive drivers failing to get out of the way. it's almost every time we run lights and sirens there's seems to be someone that doesn't want to pull over. not pulling over for an emergency vehicle could cost you 195 dollars but during an emergency pulling over a driver not following that law isn't very practical. we do have a video cameras and all of our cars so we can go back and see if it captured a license plate and go to find the people from that. luckily for andres and miranda... this story has a happy ending. andres is doing well, but andres mama wants everyone to know, failing to yield can be life threatening. they could be their family member next and they might it is state law in both minnesota and iowa for drivers to pull over when emergency vehicles are behind you while driving.///