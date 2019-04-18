Speech to Text for Solidarity ride

the fall. kimt news 3 is continuing to cover a community's support after one of their own was attacked. earlier this month á a female bicyclist was assaulted on a path in downtown rochester. according to police two joggers were passing the bicylist when one of them clotheslined her... leaving her on the ground with a broken bike. today á kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as some area bike fanatics had a "solidarity ride for safe trails." a group of bicylists are taking off to raise awareness for bicyclists safety on trails like this one. they're snapping on their helmets á and gripping their handlebars. katie cushwa and other members of the local organization we bike rochester are teaming up with anyone who wants to join in and ride in solidarity. they want anyone who travels on two wheels to feel empowered and safe doing so in the city. "i'm riding because its important for people to feel safe on bicyles and i want to show solidarity with anyone who doesn't in this community." the route they're taking from cambria to little thistle brewing is about 5 and a half miles. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. one month from now á rochester's youngest bicyclists can learn more about how to bike safely. saturday á may 18 is "kids bike to parks day" at silver lake park.