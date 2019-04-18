Speech to Text for Hammer complex groundbreaking

will soon get to enjoy a new multiámillion dollar athletic facility. that's right... construction is well underway and kimt news three's isabella basco is learning just how excited the community is getting.xxx construction is well underá way here at hammer field and to celebrate it, there was a big groundá breaking ceremony. a windy day finds a celebration underway in albert lea. that celebration, welcoming a cuttingáedge facility to the athletic community here. "our facilities were fairly dated. i think it was built in the late sixties. there was a lot of updates that needed to happen." those updates include new soccer fields... baseball diamonds and a twoástory field house. petersen is upbeat about the new additions and the impact they'll have on the next generation of student athletes. "we're just excited to get our facilities updated and move on to next generations to be able to utilize them." reporting in albert lea... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the 24ámillion dollar project is expected to be complete this fall./// the rochester ronald mcdonald house