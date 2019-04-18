Speech to Text for Tracking Clearing Clouds and a Great Friday

well take a look at this. exactly one year ago today... it was a white winter wonderland. 17áinches of heavy á wet snow fell across much of the viewing area... thankfully a much different scene today. kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us... sara á hopefully no snow on the horizon? ' mostly grey skies will hold strong through the evening hours alongside the chance for a few spotty showers. as the hidden sun sets, temperatures will begin to fall, ultimately ending in the middle 30s (below average for this time of the year). with winds gusting near 25 mph through the night, it'll feel even cooler on the bare skin á so bundle up if you've got evening plans! clouds will begin to clear late and overnight making way for a spectacular (but cool) start to our friday. the cool air will not last for too long as 60s return to the forecast starting with friday. saturday will be the perfect day thanks to sunny skies, calmer winds, and temps reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. a very small rain chance returns for our neará perfect easter sunday under partly sunny skies. highs will cool back into the lower 60s for sunday and monday. higher rain chances make a comeback on tuesday under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. tonight: decreasing clouds overnight/iso. showers. lows: middle 30s. winds: north at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. friday: sunny skies. highs: lower 60s. winds: north at 5 to 15 mph. friday night: sunny skies. lows: upper