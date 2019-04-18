Clear
Drug Court Graduation

It's an alternative to jail time for those caught in the cycle of addiction

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

her./// it's a scourge faced by families across the nation: addiction. over 700á thousand people died from drug overdoses between 19á99 to 20á17. and the numbers continue to rise. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is at the olmsted county government center... with a look at an alternative to jail time for those caught in the cycle of addiction. today marked graduation day for drug court here at the olmsted county government center. the alternative program is credited with helping people navigate the road to recovery. it's been a long journey for nathaniel thompson. i used heavily for many years which got me in trouble with the law. thompson spent years doing meth. he lived a vicious cycle of spending time behind bars and doing drugs. it was a cycle he needed to break. i just got tired of it and was ready to move on. he graduated today from olmsted county's drug court. a program coordinator joe vogel (vowá gle)says is necessary for a life of recovery. we try to get you to a point throughout the program as you go through your phases to sustainability. it's a 15 month program... that works toward a life of soberity in phases. tackling mental and physical issues. it's a opportunity for participants to reengage and be healthy. a program that saved thompson's life... now this medal represents his road to recovery. i haven't done much good with my life and to know that i completed something as hard as the drug court program that really... this program started in 20á 16. so far it has affected the lives of 18 people. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. if you or someone you know is battling addiction á we have a list of resources available to navigate recovery on our website á at kimt dot com. the numbers don't
