Speech to Text for IA bill considers stun guns on college campuses

state of iowa may be closer to allowing students to carry stun guns on college and university campuses. if it becomes law... senateá88 would r 18 to carry a stun gun on all university and college campuses á including niá acc... and would ban colleges from outlawing the devices. supporters of the bill say it offers students another form of protection and security. niáacc sophomore rylie smith says isn't taking any stock in the issue..xxx "we have people who can walk you to class at night if they need it, and i don't think it's safe for kids to be carrying around stun guns. they'll be going around using them on each other." an important note... this bill is specifically centered around stun guns á not tasers. while both are electroáshock weapons... the key difference is tasers shoot prongs between 15 to 30 feet while a stun gun needs to be pressed to the target directly./// still to come