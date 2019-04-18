Clear
WWI artifacts donated in Mitchell County

The items belonging to Sgt. Thomas Lenz were donated to the Mitchell County Historical Society.

a mitchell county family is giving the public the chance to see pieces of their family's military history. wwii veteran artifacts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:world war ii artifacts on display osage, ia sergeant thomas d lenz of otrano was in the air force during world war 2...and his son rob held onto items from the war after he passed away. when rob passed away two years ago - he wished that his father's artifacts and story could be donated to the mitchell county historical museum. rob's wife linda recently donated the items - saying it's important for future generations to learn the stories of the past.xxx wwii veteran artifacts-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda lenz rob's wife "it's getting to where you wonder what the grandkids know about some of this anymore, about the wars in the past." also on display are world war one items from thomas's father - including a piece of cloth from the airplane of the red baron - a german iron cross - and his dog tags. / later
