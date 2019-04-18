Speech to Text for Rider Appreciation Day at Rochester City Lines

progress on the destination medical center continues to move forward in rochester - thousands of jobs and people are expected to come to the city. but with more growth comes more congestion. right now - the d-m-c board says 70 percent of people commute downtown... so efforts are being made to lower that number. public transportation-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rider appreciation rochester, mn commuter bus services like rochester city lines are stepping in to offer an alernative way to get to your destination. today they were giving thanks to riders through a rider appreciation day. corey ohman rides the bus into rochester for work. he says he enjoys not getting behind the wheel.xxx public transportation-sot-1 lowerthird2line:corey ohman rochester, mn it just helps with traffic and not having so much cars in the downtown area the d-m-c goal is to reduce traffic congestion to 43-percent by 20-40. /