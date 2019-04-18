Speech to Text for Ronald McDonald House seeks donations

mcdonald house is just weeks away from the grand opening of its new addition... but once that addition opens - the organizations need your help to feed the families that live inside while their children receive medical treatment at mayo clinic. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details on why they need assistance - and explains how you can help.xxx ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-1 ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-2 in just under a month, the ronald mcdonald house's newest addition will be ready to serve more families ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-6 "heard little bits and pieces about the planning and was here for the groundbreaking ceremony. karen manthey has volunteered at the ronald mcdonald house's front desk for the last 5 years. she's looking forward to the bigger space being complete. ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-5 "the excitement of seeing more families here, it's going to be so much busier, and just knowing that we won't have to turn families away." ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-7 the current house has 42 guest rooms... once the addition is complete - that number will be 70. "which will be the largest ronald mcdonald house in the state of minnesota." as soon as construction wraps up on this part of the building - renovations will begin on the existing part. ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-4 "we need to create some addition space in our existing rooms, so one of those big rooms that we need to adjust is the community room. right now its set up to serve meals to 42 families, well we need to make it so it can serve 70." ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-8 during the 4 month renovation - the community room and kitchen can't be used to prepare and serve meals to families... so the ronald mcdonald house is asking for "house dinner heroes" to donate money for catered and grab-and-go meals until the kitchen is open again. "you don't really know the situations of the families. a lot of families don't have a ton of time for meals. they're grabbing something and they're heading right back to the hospital so we are looking for things that are easy but also nutritious." ronald mcdonald house-pkgll-3 the renovations to the existing side of the ronald mcdonald house are expected to be completed by the end of september. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / nx fp multi line:house dinner hero kimt news 3 dinner for a child: $10 dinner for a family: $40 dinner ... a 10 dollar donation gives a child a dinner... 40 dollars feeds a family - 250 dollars feeds half the families staying at the house - and a 500 dollar donation will feed the entire home. the ronald mcdonald house tries to offer guests dinner at least twice a week. kimt.com:local news if you'd like to donate - we'll have a link to the fundraiser on kimt dot com. you can find this story under local news. so far - the ronald mcdonald house has raised about 17 percent of its 20-thousand dollar goal. / pull over