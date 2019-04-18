Speech to Text for Mausoleum repairs

in mason city's elmwood saint joseph cemetery is in need of repair. so the cemetery is looking to restore it to its former glory. mausaleum restore-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mausoleum to be restored mason city, ia the melson mausoleum was completed over 100 years ago for joshua and minnie melson. over time it's has been damaged by weather and part of the ceiling is falling in. the cemetery manager says there is a big value of having the mausoleum restored - as it's a way to show the stories of the past.xxx mausaleum restore-sot-1 lowerthird2line:randy opheim manager, elmwood-st. joseph municipal cemetery "he was a general contractor and architect back in the rock glen- rock crest area, and he had barry byrne design the castle in the river heights area." if funds are raised - the cemetery hopes to start having work done on the mausoleum by next year.