Speech to Text for Work Skills Challenge Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

skills challenge-stinger-2 learning the skills they need to help them succeed after high school. riverland community college in austin is hosting "work skills challenge day." the workshop is helping students get ready for the real world. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was there.xxx work skills challenge-pkg-1 work skills challenge-pkg-3 about 46 students from districts all over southern minnesota attended the workshop here at riverland community college. the students i spoke to say they are now eager to apply for jobs! work skills challenge-pkg-6 "these are all students from our special ed department." these students are here with lots of questions in hand. with the goal of learning how to land their dream job. alecia warren is a senior at albert lea high school. as she contemplates her next step in life she says her greatest challenge is stepping out of her comfort zone. at this workshop, she's getting one on one coaching. work skills challenge-pkg-5 "it helps you to understand how to do your job applications." work skills challenge-pkg-7 the program helps students like alecia through interaction with future employers. they're also learning about resume building and how to job search. hands on training that can make a world of difference. work skills challenge-pkg-8 "but here's an actually an employer that they might want to work with in the future what they are doing well and areas that they need to work on as well." work skills challenge-pkg-9 during his mock interview student chris awsumb shares that anxiety is a barrier for him . chris wants to be a handyman ...he says the session helped him. " i did problem solving and an interview." both alecia and chris say it's a lesson that they will carry with them for life. work skills challenge-pkg-10 i was told that this event wouldnt be possible without the community support. reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / a