Power fully restored for Freeborn-Mower Cooperative customers

We talk to a data worker who's been working around the clock to fix the outages.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

week after powerful storm knocked down hundreds of powerlines across our area leaving thousands of people in the dark, the power is back on for all freeborn- mower cooperative customers. outage mapping-vo-1 outage mapping-vo-2 that's partly thanks to the companies data mapping workers. they use special software to help them pinpoint the issues and get the outages fixed as soon as possible. allen hendriks' job is organizing the data.xxx outage mapping-sot-1 outage mapping-sot-2 "to kind of bring the information together and clarify where the outages were. what extent that they were out of power and what the likely source of the issue was." hendriks says his time in the military is what truly prepared him for his work at freeborn- mower cooperative services. /
Tracking a chillier start to your Friday before a sunny warm up!
Power fully restored for Freeborn-Mower Cooperative customers

