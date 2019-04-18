Speech to Text for Tracking a Dreary Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the storms have long passed and have left us with a cool morning as temperatures range from the upper 30's to the low 40's. we won't find much enjoyment in the weather for today as we will have cloudy skies, isolated rain showers, a strong north northwest wind, and highs not escaping the 40's for some. it'll certainly be a day to stay inside. the clouds will clear for tonight which will allow temps to cool to the middle 30's by friday morning but things will rebound quite nicely to start the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to near 60. saturday will be perfect with sunny skies, highs in the upper 60's to low 70's and a lighter breeze. unfortunately, we have a rain chance saturday night into easter sunday with more rain chances throughout the day. highs will cool to the lower to middle 60's. rain chances are still looking unsettled for monday and tuesday with highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's. conditions will improve by the end of next week. today: cloudy/isolate d showers/windy. highs: upper 40's to lower 50's. winds: north northwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: gradual clearing. lows: middle 30's. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. friday: sunny thanks brandon. as rochester