Bomb squad investigates device found in downtown Rochester

for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// those stories are just ahead but first tonight... breaking news out of rochester. police shut down second street southwest between 3rd and fourth avenues tonight... after finding a "suspicious device." that's right next to calvary episcopal church á and mayo clinic's baldwin building. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is on the scene tonight... learning what's going on. she joins us live now á brooke? what do we know at this hour? katie and george á just two hours ago the bomb squad from saint paul showed up right here in downtown rochester... to investigate what i'm told is a suspicious object. authorities did just open up the street less than an hour ago. here's what the scene looked before the bomb squad arrived. rochester police got the call earlier this evening... they're describing the object as a small device with batteries that looked handmade. the bomb squad used a robot to remove the device... and it's being taken back to saint paul for further testing. we do know it wasn't equipped to explode... but rochester police do believe someone put it there to cause an alarm. i spoke with beth royalty á who was in the calvary church when it all happened... and explains the frightening situation.xxx you never think will happen to you but sometimes it does but thank god nobody is hurt and i don't think anyone will be and that's great. so it'll be for our congregation a little bit of a bump in the road to think about safety and security but it's something we've been working on anyway. we expect to learn more in the morning. police say they plan on using nearby security cameas to figure out who left the device... but there are no suspects at this time. stay tuned to kimt news 3 on air and online for the very latest. live in rochester á brooke mckivergan