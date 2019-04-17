Speech to Text for SAW: Garsen Schoor

every week we highlight a studentá athlete who shines bright on the playing surface and in the classroom. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock joins us now to make the reveal. katie and george á there's no doubt that this studentá athlete of the week is deserving of this award. he was a state runneráup in wrestling á and he continues to achieve big things in the classroom as he prepares to head to notre dame this fall. káiámát news three sports zach gilleland introduces us.xxx "i'm going to say committed... person of integrity." there are many words in the english language. but those few underline a certain theme. kasson mantorville's garsen schorr is a different kind of student athlete. whether it's on the wrestling mat, or on the football field... schorr remains committed about his craft. but it's what he does away from athletics that his coaches say makes him special. "he probably could have stood up and taught the class in science but to follow along his career in high school wrestling and football has been an honor." a state runner up in wrestling and allá district in football, garsen is at the top of his class academically and volunteers in his spare time. "a lot of the stuff i do is school focused so different things i can do for the district, you know help with a food drive or candy cane drive, toys for tots, big brothers big sisters." schorr is the first komet to receive the scholar athlete award by the minnesota chapter of the national football foundation, an honor he's proud of. "i think it's a cool honor because it means so much to me that like you're being honored for something for not just sports but also what i do everyday in the school and around the community." he's the type of person his wrestling coach jaime heidt is proud of to have a part of the program. "he's an outstanding young man, you know he's the type of kid you're proud to have him around the community, proud to have him being the face of your program." in kasson, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athlete of the week go onto kimt.com, click on the tab underneath the sports section and today was a