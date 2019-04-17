Speech to Text for Tracking Exiting Rain and a Great Weekend

kimt storm team three meteorlogist sara knox joins us ... sara á is there still a threat of severe storms tonight? showers and storms continue to balloon and move across the area with some of the strongest activity to the west and northwest of us (where a few flash flood warnings have been issued). this may be the case now, but as we continue into the night the threat moves over us. a passing warm front has set some of us up for more intense storms tonight if popped. generally, highs climbed into the middle 60s in north iowa and middle to upper 50s for southern minnesota á warmer temps allow for easier severe development. the area is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather with large hail and isolated tornadoes as the main threats. the tornado threat is for those in northeast iowa. heavy rain will be possible, especially in storms, with the timeframe falling from now until 8pm. after, spotty shower chances will linger as temperatures begin to drop down for thursday. with abundant cloud cover and the return of northwest winds, temperatures will struggle to top over 50 through thursday. sun returns for friday and saturday as we increase to the upper 50's and then into the upper 60's respectively. easter sunday is looking drier now with temps popping into the lower to middle 60s. isolated rain chances return sunday night and into monday morning. tonight: showers & storms before 9pm/cloudy/bre ezy. lows: near 40. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. thursday: isolated showers/mostl y cloudy/breezy. highs: near 50. winds: west northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. thursday night: gradual clearing. lows: middle 30s.