Speech to Text for New Township Hall

boom á it can often overshadow the many surrounding townships and small cities in olmsted county. now á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that one of those 18 townships á is looking to build a new town hall to be the heart of their community. annlise joins us live á what township are you in? katie á george á i'm here at pleasant grove township. there's a lot of history here in their town hall á including chairs from the original building. it was built in 1914 á after the original one was damaged by a tornado in 1877.xxx "pleasant grove township is one of the older townships in olmsted county." now á nick feltis and 2 other township supervisors are advocating for a new town hall. there's no running water or bathrooms in the building. that poses a problem if there' s a long meeting... or when people work election night. feltis thinks a modern town hall will help preserve the history of the town á while also pushing pleasant grove into the future. "it kind of protects the identity of townships and i think townships being your most local government in smaller areas i think kind of get forgotten about. there's a lot of history in pleasant grove." the new town hall will be built right next to the current one. the town board approved a budget of no more than 200á thousand dollars for the project. this is surplus money á and will not affect taxes. live in pleasant grove township annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. bids are still out for the construction of the project. it's not known what will happen to the curren town